Defeat in T20 World Cup: Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in India, IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Slogans were raised in India and in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on the thumping victory of Pakistan cricket team against Indian cricket team in T20 World Cup being played in UAE.

Violence against Muslims was also reported from others parts of India. Kashmiri students were physically assaulted by Hindutva terrorists in various colleges of Punjab in India.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Hindutva terrorists hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar barged into the hostels and beat up Kashmiri students ruthlessly at the Bhai Guru Das Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur, Punjab.

One of the students live-streamed the attack on Facebook while the students were being attacked with rods and sticks as the attackers barged into their rooms. Aaqib, an engineering student from Bhai Guru Das Institute of Engineering and Technology, told mediamen that some students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar barged into their rooms with rods and attacked them.

"We were in our hostel rooms when we heard some noise coming from outside. We went to see what is happening and saw some people attacking Kashmiri students in the other block." They had broken the windowpanes of their rooms and were continuously shouting that you are Pakistanis, another student, Shoiab, from the same college said. "We locked ourselves in our rooms," he added. "Locals from Punjab, mostly Sikhs, came to our rescue. They tried to save us from these attacks," a student said.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Student Association told mediamen that he had received distressing phone calls from Kashmiri students studying in various colleges of Punjab after India’s defeat in the match.

"The videos I am receiving of these attacks are very distressing," he said. Meanwhile, a torrent of social media abuse was aimed at India´s only Muslim player, bowler Mohammed Shami, after his side was thrashed by Pakistan at the cricket T20 World Cup.Violence against Muslims in India was also reported after the emphatic 10-wicket win on Sunday, Pakistan´s first against India at any World Cup.

The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the defeat in Dubai, even though India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been “outplayed”.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami´s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be thrown out of the Indian team. But many fans and politicians also urged support for him, calling on Indian players to reject the hate messages just as they had backed the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee.

“Team India your BLM knee-taking counts for nothing if you can´t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media,” Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, said on Twitter. “Ignore the haters, most of India´s grateful for your effort,” said another supporter on Instagram.

People set off celebratory gunfire in Pakistan after the famous win, while hundreds ignited firecrackers in Muslim-majority illegal Indian-Occupied Kashmir. Gautam Gambhir, a former India Test cricketer who has become an MP for the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said it was “shameful” that people were celebrating Pakistan´s win.

In Punjab state students from Kashmir said they were beaten up. A student at an engineering and technology institute said dozens of men armed with hockey sticks and batons attacked them as they watched the closing stages of the game.

“They entered our room, switched off the lights and beat us. They destroyed our laptops,” the student said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of fears of more trouble. “We are safe now and we have support from our college. But we didn´t expect this at all. We are Indians.”

The match also sparked violence in neighbouring Bangladesh. Two Pakistan supporters were beaten by India fans as they celebrated the win in one southern district, media reports said.