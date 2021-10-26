Edwardes College’s principal: BoG meeting convened to approve criteria

PESHAWAR: After a long wait, the board of governors (BoG) meeting of the historic Edwardes College Peshawar has finally been convened to approve the criteria for the principal of the college.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of governor/chairman BoG on October 28, said a notification.Invitation, tentative agenda and working paper for the meeting have already been distributed to members of the board.

The last meeting of the BoG was held in December 2019 wherein it had been decided to ensure the appointment of a full-time principal for the college at the earliest. For the time being, a retired professor of the college, MS Zaki, was given acting charge of the office till the arrival of the new principal.

However, two years have passed and even criteria for the principal is yet to be approved and the college is still working under a caretaker administration.Another pledge made during the last meeting of the BoG was to revive the historic glory of the institution. But it has been observed during the last several years that the academic and administrative performance of the college has been badly affected.

As of today, the college’s law programme has been postponed as admissions were not offered for the current session.The college offers 1,400 admissions in its intermediate programme and so far, only 900 students have turned up to take admission in the institution which used to be the best in the province in the past.

Another important development related to the BoG meeting is that the Bishop of the Diocese of Peshawar has agreed to attend the meeting. He has assured full support for the betterment of the institution.

The Bishop had formed a parallel BoG during the tenure of the former principal Nayyar Fardows and challenged the status of the one under the chairmanship of the governor. The provincial government has drafted tentative criteria for the principal of the institutions.

According to the draft, the candidate shall be a reputed academician and possess experience in the management of educational institutions. “He must have the capability and experience of resource mobilization and possess leadership qualities to manage the affairs of the college in view of challenges and requirements of the fast-changing global world,” the draft reads. He can be male or female, it adds.

As far as the qualification is concerned, the principal should possess a PhD, preferably related to educational planning and management.The principal shall have at least 10-year experience in teaching and administration and his age shall not be more than 62 years.

He shall be fluent in English, both written and spoken, and has distinguished leadership qualities and vast practical experience in running the affairs of reputed education institutions, the draft mentions.

The principal of the college shall be a person of respectable and well-established integrity, it states. About the tenure and package, the proposed criteria states that the principal shall hold the office on usual terms and conditions for a period not exceeding three years and he shall be offered an attractive and mutually agreed upon package in light of the experience and qualification.

A strange procedure has been recommended for the appointment of the principal. The proposed criteria say: “Diocese Lahore through headhunting shall nominate a panel of five persons qualifying the criteria as mentioned above. For the appointment of principal Edwardes College Peshawar, the panel of five nominated persons shall be placed before the board of governors for approval.”

It is unclear as to who would advertise the position and how aspirants for the office would apply. The mechanism and forum for scrutiny of the applications have not been given and the job description of the principal is unclear.

Currently, the principal, even the acting one, enjoys absolute powers and does not bother to follow the government instructions.The college as per the traditions has two acting vice-principals from within the faculty. But both the offices have been vacant for the past several years, which is one of the prime reasons behind the academic and administrative decay of the institution.