Awareness stressed to address child marriage issue

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a dialogue on Monday called for awareness and behavioural change to end harmful social practices such as child marriage.

They were addressing a multi-faith dialogue on ending child marriage, said a press release.Blue Veins, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Child Welfare & Protection Commission hand organized the function.

The programme was hosted under “Power to Girls”, a global campaign of “Girls Not Brides” calling for immediate and urgent action to end child marriage.Religious leaders from KP expressed their commitment to promoting the rights of girls, women and all vulnerable segments of society.

They said that religious traditions are clear which called for meeting the needs of those living on the margins and challenging the inequities and wrong interpretations of the religions.The speakers said religion is often blamed for the prevalence of child marriage. However, they said the practice is not unique to any one faith; in fact, it occurs across religions and regions.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), said: “ Religious leaders across Pakistan are invited to join us in the commitment and campaign to end harmful social practices like the marriage of minors through awareness and behavioural change.”

KP Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayab Qureshi said: “Faith-inspired initiatives are instrumental to promote behavioural and attitudinal change to discourage the practice of minors and forced marriages.”

Qamar Naseem, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins and lead of the Provincial Alliance to End Early Child and Forced Marriages, said: “Each of us has a responsibility to protect children from child marriage, to ensure that they complete their education, and reach their full potential.”

Madiha Nisar, Vice-Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Higher Education, said: “ Keeping girls in school is one of the best ways to prevent child marriage. Child marriage limits girls’ access to quality education. Keeping girls in school gives them a better chance for safety and security, to health and education, and to make their own life choices”.