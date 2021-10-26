Honour killing: Father demands justice

MANSEHRA: Father of a Kohistani woman, who was allegedly axed to death by her husband with the help of three other family members in the name of honour, has sought justice for his daughter.

“My daughter, who had been married off two years ago, was kidnapped by two youngsters in Lower Kohistan but her husband with help of his three other family members brutally killed her on the decree of a jirga and threw her body in a ditch,” Aurangzeb, the father of the slain woman, told a presser here on Monday.

He said the gruesome murder of his daughter happened in the mountainous Bectoki Simo Dera area of Pattan Police Station limits in Lower Kohistan.“My son-in-law Mohammad Banaras, who used to torture my daughter, took her to a far-off mountainous area one day, axed her to death and threw her body into a ditch to lie to people that she had died in an accident,” Aurangzeb said.

He said that they recovered the body of her daughter through police last week and buried her on the outskirts of Mansehra city later.“The main accused, my son-in-law, is still at large and threatening us to withdraw the FIR [First Information Report] lodged with the Pattan Police Station,” Aurangzeb said.

He alleged that a jirga, which was held after the kidnapping of her daughter in Lower Kohistan, had declared his daughter Choar (perverted) under the local tradition but decided to execute her at an appropriate time.

“Women are being killed in the name of honour in Kohistan and the police department should arrest killers to make them an example for others,” Aurangzeb said.Lower Kohistan District Police Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon said the woman had been handed over to her father (Aurangzeb) after her recovery earlier this year but her father handed her over to her husband, who killed her in the name of honour.“We have arrested two of the four culprits and the main accused will be rounded up within a couple of days,” he added.