Bangash salutes Kashmiris for resisting occupation

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said on Monday that brutal repression of Indian forces had failed to break the will of Kashmiris to stop resistance and historic struggle for freedom during the last 74 years.

Talking to the media informally on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly premises, he said that like all parts of the country, Pakistanis and Kashmiris living abroad, as well as people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe October 27 as Kashmir Black Day to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their heroic freedom struggle and to condemn Indian atrocities.

He said that October 27 was one of the darkest and ugliest days of human history when Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorise innocent Kashmiris in 1947.Kamran Bangash condemned the use of force and atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, which on the contrary, he said, strengthened people’s resolve to continue the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

