Pumps opened under canals remodelling project

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday jointly inaugurated the upgrading of the Warsak Pump House in Jamrud under the remodelling of the Warsak canals system project.

An official handout said that both inaugurated the installation of two new pumps under the project to rehabilitate the Warsak canals system commonly known as Och Nehr in the Peshawar district.

The two pumps have been installed and are ready to work while the remaining three pumping units would be installed by March 2022. It said that upon completion of all the units, it would discharge 290 cusecs water to the Warsak canal system that would provide water to Och Nehr in all seasons.

The governor said the project would irrigate the land lying barren due to insufficient water supply. He added that Och Nehr remained without water for the last so many decades due to which thousands of acres of land had gone barren. Secretary Irrigation Department Nizamuddin, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mahsud and other officials were present.