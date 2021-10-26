‘FB Papers’ explode ahead of platform’s earnings report

Washington: Facebook was hit on Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report.

The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers’ to renew a push for regulation.

Reports on Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online.

"The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.

News organization like the New York Times, Washington Post and Wired were among those that have now received access to the set of internal Facebook documents that Haugen originally leaked to US authorities and which were the basis of a damning Wall Street Journal series.

Facebook has assailed the reporting as the selective publication of some of its mountain of internal studies aimed at casting the social network used by billions of people in a dark and inaccurate light.

The company was due to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, which have boomed during the pandemic period when much of the world used online tools while sheltering at home against the virus.

Haugen, who testifies on social media before British lawmakers Monday, has repeatedly said in media reports and in comments to US senators that the company puts its continuous growth and thus profits before the well-being and safety of users.

Facebook has been hit by major crises previously, but the current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and a renewed push from US lawmakers to crack down on social media.