Tuesday October 26, 2021
World

Sea levels ‘could rise much faster’

By  AFP
October 26, 2021

The Hague: Sea levels could rise much higher than first predicted along the low-lying Dutch coastline, by up to two metres (6.5 feet) this century, Dutch meteorologists warned on Monday.

As world leaders get ready to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, "future scenarios show higher rising in sea levels than before, the Royal Dutch Meterological Institute (KNMI) said.

