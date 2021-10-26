Sea levels ‘could rise much faster’

The Hague: Sea levels could rise much higher than first predicted along the low-lying Dutch coastline, by up to two metres (6.5 feet) this century, Dutch meteorologists warned on Monday.
As world leaders get ready to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, "future scenarios show higher rising in sea levels than before, the Royal Dutch Meterological Institute (KNMI) said.
