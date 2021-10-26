Sindh reports 342 more coronavirus cases, no death

No one has died due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh but 342 people have tested positive for the disease, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection at 7,551 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 14,377 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 342 people, or 2.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,331,426 tests, which have resulted in 467,203 positive cases, which means that 7.4 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 11,904 people across the province are currently infected: 11,663 are in self-quarantine at home, 26 at isolation centres and 215 at hospitals, while 214 patients are in critical condition, of whom 15 are on life support.

He added that 133 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 447,748, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.8 per cent. The CM said that out of the 342 fresh cases of Sindh, 60 (or 18 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 29 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 17 from District Central, 12 from District East and two from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 34 new cases, Matiari 32, Qambar 25, Badin and Dadu 23 each, Jamshoro 20, Tando Allahyar 16, Tharparkar 15, Naushehroferoze 14, Mirpurkhas 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Sukkur and Sanghar nine each, Thatta eight, Shikarpur seven, Larkana five, and Ghotki and Jacobabad four each, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.