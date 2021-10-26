CM okays construction of KN Shah-Kandiaro bridge on Indus

The Sindh government has decided to construct a bridge on the Indus River to provide a direct link between Khairpur Nathan Shah and Kandiaro to improve traffic flows between the two major cities and the surrounding areas.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over the 34rth Public Private Partnership (PPP) meeting at the CM House on Monday. He said the Works & Services Department had worked out a detailed plan to provide a direct link between Khairpur Nathan Shah and Kandiaro by constructing a bridge over the Indus River to improve he traffic flow between the two major cities and the surrounding areas. The project will significantly reduce travel distance, he added.

The meeting was told that the starting point of the bridge would be the Indus Highway near Khairpur N. Shah at Sita Village and the ending point would be at Kamal Dero in Kandiaro on the National Highway (N5).

The length of the bridge and the roads would be approximately 25 kilometres, excluding the approach roads from N5 and N55 respectively. The bridge over the Indus River would be two kilometers long and the link road on the Khairpur N. Shah side would be 11.5km-long, excluding the approach road from Khairpur NS to Sita Village. The Link Road on the Kandiaro side would be 11.50km, excluding the approach road from N5 to Kamal Dero.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the irrigation department had not been taken into confidence about the new project; therefore, the CM directed the irrigation department to have a comprehensive technical study for allied components of the right bank canals.

Hub Canal

Representatives from the International Finance Corporation, HMCO BNR & TYPSA, being the advisors of the KWSB, presented the Karachi Hub Water Canal Project before the 34th PPP Policy Board meeting.

In addition to approving broad project parameters, the board decided that the project would have a concession term of 15 years. It was informed that this would be the first competitively procured water project in the country, and the first of many PPPs to follow in the water sector.