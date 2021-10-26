 
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Karachi

'Suspect shot after arrest'

October 26, 2021

The Taimuria police had claimed on Monday that they had arrested four suspects, one of them in an injured condition, in an encounter during the night. However, their claim turned out to be false when a video went viral on social media, showing the police shooting one of the suspect after his arrest. This is not the first time that such an encounter has taken place in Karachi, as several such staged shootouts have occurred and been reported in the city in the past.

