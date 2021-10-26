Cop martyred, another wounded while on duty in plain clothes

A police constable was martyred and another injured after they were stabbed in Shirin Jinnah Colony on Monday.
According to police, the incident took place within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. The victims were taken to a nearby private hospital and later the body of the deceased policeman was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
The deceased policeman has been identified as Sohail Khan and the injured cop as Shahbaz. Quoting the initial investigation, police officials said the two cops were posted at the Jackson police station and they had gone in the territorial limits of the Boat Basin police station to get information about drugs from an unidentified person. However, that person attacked the cops with a dagger when they reached there in plainclothes. Police said both the cops were on official duty when they came under attack.
KMC officer found dead
Separately, a bullet-riddled body was found in Hawwa Goth in the Orangi Town area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Police said the deceased man was identified as Misbah was an assistant director at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He was shot multiple times in his face by unidentified persons over reasons yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.
