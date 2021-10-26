Two cops sentenced to death, six to life in jail for Intizar’s murder

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday awarded the death sentence to two policemen in the case pertaining to the murder of a teenager in his car on a main thoroughfare in the upmarket DHA neighbourhood almost four years ago.

Nineteen-year-old Intizar Ahmed was killed in firing on his car by some policemen on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in DHA on the night of January 13, 2018, according to the prosecution.

The ATC-VII judge sentenced police constables Muhammad Daniyal and Bilal Rasheed to death twice on charges of murder and terrorism, ordering both of them to pay a fine of Rs200,000 each.

The judge also sentenced inspectors Tarique Mehmood, Tarique Raheem and Azhar Ahsan, head constable Shahid Usman, and constables Fawad Khan and Ghulam to life imprisonment on the same charges, ordering all of them to pay a fine of Rs200,000 each.

Moreover, the judge awarded 10-year sentences to the two death convicts on charges pertaining to the weapons used in the offence, and fined them Rs50,000. The court, however, acquitted head constable Ghulam Abbas Ali from the case. He was the only accused on bail, while the rest of the accused were already in jail.

All these nine policemen belonged to the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Sindh police, and had been booked after their involvement in the teenager’s murder emerged. Police had initially claimed that Ahmed was killed by some unidentified assailants, but after the CCTV camera footage of the incident surfaced, they admitted the involvement of the ACLC officials in the incident.

The ACLC’s then SSP Muqaddas Haider had claimed that the cell’s personnel had signalled Ahmed to stop his car, but after he failed to comply, they opened fire on the vehicle, during which the youngster was hit.

The FIR had been registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, at the Darakhshan police station. The investigation of the case had been conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department.

Father’s hope

The teenager’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed told The News that he had finally gotten justice, and hoped that it would soon be implemented. He credited the success to society and the media for voicing their support.

He, however, pointed out that the authorities should consider assigning investigations to other law enforcement agencies in the cases where policemen were involved because the department’s officials might act in a biased manner to save their skins or reputation.

He said that in the murder case, the police had tried to mislead the investigation but he was fortunate enough to have the support of the Almighty and society in his quest for justice. He, however, lamented that neither the investigation nor the trial attempted to highlight the motives behind the killing. “There must be something. Someone must have told these policemen to carry out this murder? Who are they?”