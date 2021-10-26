PPL Q1FY22 profit up 18 percent

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has registered 18 percent growth in its profit after tax (PAT) in the first quarter of this fiscal against the same quarter of the previous year, mainly on the back of surging oil prices.

Company’s PAT stood at Rs16.991 billion in the first quarter of financial year 2021-22, registering 18 percent growth compared to Rs14.351 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The increase in the profit also translated into higher earnings per share (EPS), whose rose to Rs6.24 in Q1 of this fiscal compared to Rs5.27 in the same quarter last fiscal. According to financial results of the company announced on Monday, net sales of the company rose to Rs43.154 billion in the quarter under review, posting a growth of 10 percent compared to Rs39.226 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

The 70 percent massive surge in oil prices year-on-year (YoY) and five percent higher well-head price of Sui Gas Field helped the company raise its net sales at a time when it witnessed 7 and 8 percent fall in oil and gas production respectively during the quarter under review. PPL’s exploration cost also went up to Rs4.719 billion in Q1 against Rs.2.273 billion in the same quarter last year.

BAFL profit up 29pc

Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) net profit increased 29 percent to Rs3.548 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2, a bourse filing said on Monday.

The bank earned Rs2.747 billion profit with EPS of Rs1.55 during the same quarter last year. The bank did not announce any cash dividend. Nine-month net profit of the bank improved 25 percent to Rs10.481 billion with EPS at Rs5.9 during the period ended September 30, compared to Rs8.331 billion with EPS of Rs4.69 during 9MCY20.

Net interest income (NII) remained flat on YoY basis in 9MCY21, with solid deposit growth offsetting the impact of reduction in the benchmark rate by the central bank to support businesses during the pandemic.

Non-markup income stood at Rs11.589 billion, up by 15.6 percent. This is mainly attributable to the increase in fee income (25 percent YoY), dividend income (65 percent YoY) and gain on derivatives. Growth in fee income was on the back of exceptional home remittance and trade flows, combined credit and debit card spending, and strong growth in auto and home lending.

Administrative expenses during January-September increased by 13.7 percent YoY. Branch network expansion, with the addition of 19 branches during the year, marketing campaigns to support RDA and home remittance, and investment in technology led to an increase in costs.

It is worth highlighting that BAFL ranks amongst the top 5 banks in the RDA space, with more than 10 percent market share, also it is among the top three home remittance processing banks in the country under the PRI initiative. Resultantly, cost to income ratio of the bank surged to 58.5 percent in 9MCY21 from 52.6 percent in 9MCY20.