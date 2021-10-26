Stocks lacklustre as inflationary scares loom

Stocks came to a muted end on Monday as a world energy market flare-up stoked fears of inflationary fires in the country, giving rise to noncommittalness, traders said.

Country’s capital market’s main gauge, KSE-100 Shares Index lost 160.16 points or 0.35 percent to close at 45,418.20 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX). Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed bearish on uncertainty over outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks for the release of tranche under extended funding facility.

According to Mehanti, reports of IMF seeking government banking deposits in SBP treasury single account pressured banking sector. Foreign outflows, rupee instability, and concerns for ongoing political noise did the damage, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also lost 92.61 points or 0.52 percent to 17,779.19 points against 17,871.80 points. Traded shares dropped 135 million shares to 165.91 million from 300.68 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.97 billion from Rs11.82 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.848 trillion from Rs7.863 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 155 posted gains, 147 losses while 18 remained neutral.

Topline Securities in its market review said, it was a lackluster session as higher global oil prices coupled with concerns over the inflationary pressures kept the market in check. According to the brokerage, MEBL, LUCK, HBL, MLCF, AKBL were the major laggards as they cumulatively dragged the index down by 126.06 points.

On the other hand THALL, PPL, DAWH, FFC, and SHFA together added 62.2 points, it added. Topline analysts said volumes remained extremely low after the introduction of the new PSX trading system which witnessed its first day of live trading. The KSE All Share Index saw a volume and value traded of 165.91 million shares and Rs4.98 billion respectively.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market technical note said, “Ceiling of the resistance range, which is between 45,900 and 46,150 points, induced pressure and market closed with negative numbers”.

“The current chart pattern indicates that another attempt to penetrate through the defined resistance area could be seen.” It said should the market be able to pass the level of 46,165, “we anticipate that it will rise further towards next target area, which is defined between 46,300 and 46,500”. Immediate support is now defined in between 45,485 – 45,315. It said critical support stands between 44,700 and 44,500.

“We see this support as a critical area to close below for any further and broader downside to set in,” the Arif Habib Ltd report said. Day’s top gainer was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which closed at Rs21,000/share, followed by while Nestle Pakistan that settled at Rs5,720/share.

Systems Limited was the top loser as it fell by Rs18.27 to Rs670.53/share, followed by Shahtaj Textile Limited, down Rs15 to Rs97/share. With a trade of 50.757 million shares, the volume leader for the day was HUMNL. The company notified the exchange they had received a Public Announcement of Intention by Duraid Qureshi to acquire up to 35.15 percent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. HUMNL was followed by WTL that registered a trade of 17.43 million shares. Stocks posting significant turnover included Bank of Punjab, GGL XB, TRG Pak Ltd, Byco Petroleum, Treet Corp, TPLP, Unity, and Serf.