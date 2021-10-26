CDWP puts Rs345.62bn projects on Ecnec table

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday sent two projects worth Rs345.626 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met under the chair of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.

The meeting recommended “Implementation of Universal Health Coverage under Health Insurance Programme in Punjab” a health project worth Rs332.844 billion to ECNEC, according to an official statement.

The programme includes insurance scheme coverage for 100 percent population of Punjab for its permanent residents as per CNIC issued by NADRA. The scheme will provide cashless in-patient healthcare secondary and priority care services through an open enrolment policy. There is no limit to family size. The health insurance programme is a hospitalisation scheme mainly; daycare admission will also be covered in the programme.

Household members of the family will be able to to access the secondary care hospitalisation component including maternity benefits. A priority care component is limited and the excess of loss coverage is on top of secondary healthcare coverage, the statement adds.

The CDWP also forwarded “Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP)- Revised” a project worth Rs12.782 billion to ECNEC for further approval.

The period of completion and expected date of completion is 60 Months. The project focuses on low and equitable participation for students from disadvantaged backgrounds; poor quality of teaching and research conditions (including inadequate and irrelevant research, and limited links between HEIs and the industrial and services sectors of the economy); below-par institutional governance and management, especially lack the Higher Education Management Information System, which severely complicates long-term sectoral and institutional planning, monitoring, and accountability.

These challenges are particularly exacerbated for affiliated colleges; technical assistance higher education policy development, and capacity building through partnerships, regulation and funding of higher education sector, and project management monitoring and evaluation, and Higher Education Data Repository and Data-Driven Services.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as they were crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.