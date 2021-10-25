512 Ehsaas desks working to register missed-out families: Sania

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said that 512 Ehsaas registration desks are operational countrywide to register the families missed out in the survey.Speaking to the media during surprise visits to Ehsaas registration desks in Lahore, Dr Sania said, “With the recent completion of Ehsaas national survey registry, 512 Ehsaas registration desks were operational at the Tehsil level all over the country."

The purpose is that the households whose survey has not been conducted for any reason can self-register themselves in the Ehsaas programme,” she said. She also informed that in order to serve the deserving families in self-enrollment under Ehsaas and to keep the survey registry live, these desks will remain functional on a permanent basis.

Dr Sania reviewed the working of registration desks at Government Boys School, Walton Road. Dr Sania stood with the applicant women in the queue, took round of the facility and interacted with women and staff to inquire about the registration process and arrangements.

She instructed the officials concerned to facilitate the women in the registration process so that they do not have to wait for a long time. At the centre, she also spoke to women who had come to Ehsaas desks for registration, about various Ehsaas programs and initiatives particularly Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Education Stipends and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships.

A total of 11 registration desks of Ehsaas programme are currently functional in Lahore. They are located at Ghoray Shah Government Comprehensive School; Boys School, A-Block Model Town; Boys High School Walton Cantt; Government High School Lidhar Village; CTD School near Rangers Headquarters, Cantt; Islamia Boys School Sadr Cantt; Government High School Mohni Road near Data Darbar and at other locations.

In addition, four Ehsaas registration centres are also operating at Tehsil offices of Ehsaas in Sadr, Model Town, Shalimar and Cantonment. Later, Dr Sania chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore with the regional team of Ehsaas. She reviewed the progress of Ehsaas programme and initiatives in Punjab. The meeting also discussed issues on the ground and their possible solutions to improve the service delivery. During the visit, Dr Sania also explored with the staff about how to improve communication with people in communities and a detailed work plan was discussed in this regard. Communication tools, for instance, Ehsaas digital information platform and Ehsaas 8171 tracking portal were also discussed in detail.