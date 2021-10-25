Pindi court rejects bail plea in rape, harassment case

Rawalpindi: Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Asif Sial has dismissed the bail application of the accused in a case pertaining to their alleged role in attempted rape/harassment of a woman. The accused were allegedly involved in burning down the house of a woman to harass her after she lodged a case against them for trying to rape her.

The accused Arsalan Ilyas and Umar Ilyas sons of Muhammad Ilyas were denied bail in case FIR No.1003 offences under Sections 440, 436, 506-II, 295-B, and 34-PPC registered with Rawat Police Station.

The court in its remarks while rejecting the bail application of the accused said that Investigation Officer (IO) added the offense under Section 295-B PPC as copy of Holy Quran and other educational credentials were allegedly burnt due to fire in the house of the victim.

According to allegations, the complainant on catching noises from the adjacent house of his brother Ghulam Rabbani (the father of the victim), reached there where his neighbour accused Adnan Ilyas alias Danu along with 3 to 4unknown persons, equipped with firearms, was breaking the doors, accused Arsalan Ilyas sprinkled petrol and set the house on fire which caused damage of Rs2500,000. The complainant forwarded to intervene but the accused party threatened him with dire consequences. The incident took place in Mohra Venice village in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

Rawat Police Station registered FIR under Sections 440, 436, 506(II), and 34 against Adnan Ilyas, Arsalan Ilyas, and four others for their alleged role in burning down the house to create panic and fear among the family members of a young woman. The victim lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 979, 341, 506, and 354 in 2020.

In a state of fear, the affected family migrated from Mohra Venice to Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir. But, this incident has created fear and panic among people who are still settled in Mohra Venice because the accused party belonged to a powerful family.

The marriage of the victim has also been cancelled due to this incident because all valuable items of her dowry have been gutted. According to the Fire Brigade report, the fire temperature was over 900 degree Celsius. It not only damaged the household items but also caused irreparable damage to the house structure which could collapse anytime. All the sections imposed by police on accused are non-bail able.