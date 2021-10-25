Wahdat-e-Ummah conference held

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has asked people it was time to rise against capitalist ‘Pharaonic’ system.
He said this while addressing a Wahdat-e-Ummah conference under Jamia Urwatul Wusqah here on Sunday. The conference was chaired by Allama Jawad Naqvi, while noted speakers included Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Jamia Naeemia principal Mufti Raghib Naeemi, council of Islamic Ideology president Allama Qibla Ayaz, Pir Chiraghuddin Shah, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman and others. Siraj-ul-Haq said it was the need of the hour to forge unity among Muslims. He said in the ranks of political parties all the sects are united but this unity is missing in religious parties. Jawad Naqvi said Wahdat-e-Ummat is not a political slogan but the commandment of the Quran. He said attempts to unite the Ummat would not succeed without spiritual and moral training of Muslims.
