Benefit of decline in prices of perishables not reaching buyers

LAHORE: Prices of majority of fruits and vegetables declined this week. But consumes were unable to take advantage from this decrease due to overcharging by sellers. The impact of reduction in the rates was only observed in rate lists.

The district administration also failed to control overcharging in Shadman Sahulat Bazaar. Fruit sellers in the bazaar are openly overcharging while vegetable vendors were selling lower grade items. Similarly, across the city meat sellers are selling mutton, beef, chicken and fish at their own rates.

The price of chicken, live bird, increased by Rs9 per kg, was fixed at Rs235 per kg, while it sold at Rs240 to 270 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs341 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 500 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs58 to 60 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs48 to 50 per kg, mixed sold at Rs55 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, and C-grade at Rs77 to 80 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs265 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs260 to 275 per kg, and Thai at Rs185 to 190 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 360 per kg. Cucumber local was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and Farm reduced by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs46 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg.

Lady finger was further declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs28 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage unchanged at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Mogray was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. The price of pea was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 208 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 240 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Turnip was unchanged at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Radish was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs15 per kg, was fixed at Rs50 to 175 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 130 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was unchanged at Rs73 to 76 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs42 to 44 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 50 per dozen.

Papaya was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 600 per kg.

Cantaloupe was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.

Grapes Sundarkhnai was unchanged at Rs255 to 265 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, grapes gola fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Pomegranate local price was not fixed sold at Rs250 per kg, Pomegranate Qandahari gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 240 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Sweet fruit was further increased by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs195 to 200 per dozen, sold at Rs250 to 300 per dozen.

Persimmon was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Musami was fixed at Rs83 to 86 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 30 per piece.