Huge early morning fire damages garment factory

A huge fire broke out at a garment factory near the Saba Cinema in the New Karachi Industrial Area during the early hours of Sunday.

Five fire engines were initially despatched to the factory for dousing the blaze, but five more had to be sent due to the intensity of the fire. While the firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials also arrived on the scene to assist them in the operation.

The fire brigade spokesperson said the blaze broke out in the finishing department on the second floor of the factory, adding that the fire department had received information of the blaze at around 2am.

The spokesperson said the firefighters had reached the factory in time and managed to douse the blaze with hectic efforts of an hour and a half. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported due to the blaze, but it damaged goods worth millions of rupees.

Another fire broke out on the roof of an education centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The fire brigade spokesperson said the centre’s staff first tried to put out the blaze themselves, adding that a fire engine had to be called in to extinguish the blaze. The spokesperson said the fire was caused by a generator.