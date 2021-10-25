World Polio Day marked with walk, cycling and horse parade at Sea View

Cyclists and runners reached Sea View as early as 6am on Sunday to mark World Polio Day. The Rotary Pakistan and Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EOC), Sindh, along with partners had arranged the event to raise awareness regarding polio on World Polio Day.

The event featured a cycle race, running, horse parade and bike parade at Sea View. The Rotary Pakistan and EOC in collaboration with Rotaract district teams, Cycologists, South deputy commissioner, National PolioPlus Committee and partners, including Unicef and the WHO, marked the day.

The mega event saw more than 800 members of civil society who came together for walking, racing and cycling to created awareness about polio. The celebration was held at a time when for the first time in history, not a single polio case has been reported anywhere in the country for more than nine months.

The last polio case in Pakistan was reported in January 2021 from Balochistan while Sindh has not seen any new case of polio since July 2020. To add to that, the presence of the polio virus in the environment is less than ever before, which is an encouraging sign.

However, there is much more work to be done and everyone must play their part to see the country over the finish line. “We are very close and have a golden opportunity to eradicate polio once and for all. We must not let this opportunity slip to ensure a healthy future for our generations to come” said Rotary trustee and Chair of the National PolioPlus Committee Aziz Memon.

Just like firefighters don’t leave the spot because there’s always fear of re-emergence of fire from ashes, Memon said, the virus can also resurface and the polio teams have to be vigilant so that their hard work does not go in vain.

EOC Sindh Coordinator Fayaz Abbasi said a lot of progress had been made but we could not celebrate yet. He said that we must not get complacent and try to maximise our gains. “This is the time to double our efforts to fulfil the dream of a polio-free Sindh, Pakistan and world,” he exclaimed.

A large number of participants on Sea View road held an awareness walk, race and cycling rally, holding banners and chanting slogans in favour of vaccination. Following this, dignitaries and participants made speeches in which they pledged their support and promised to play their role for the eradication of polio from the world.

Participants were also given medals for their contribution towards a polio-free country and shields were distributed in recognition of efforts made by different organisations to eradicate polio.

World Polio Day was established on October 24 by the Rotary International in order to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, one of the first developers of a successful vaccine against polio. Salk's inactivated vaccine and Albert Bruce Sabin's oral vaccine helped save thousands of children.

Just in the last two decades, more than 3 billion children have been administered an anti-polio vaccine which prevented at least 10 million polio cases. The world has achieved a 99.9 per cent reduction in the wild poliovirus transmission and billions of children have been saved from the disease due to vaccination.