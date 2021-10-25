Khaleeq treble guides Huma Club to win

RAWALPINDI: Khaleequz Zaman’s hat-trick helped Huma Club Islamabad overwhelm Muslim Club Chaman 5-0 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League match at the Municipal Stadium.
Huma Club took a 2-0 lead at the breather. Khaleeq opened the tally, netting his and the team’s opener in 20th minute. He doubled the score during the first half injury time.
Khaleeq completed his hat-trick scoring his third in the 60th minute to make it 3-0 for Huma. Sardar Abbas and Maihan Ali netted one goal each for Huma Club in the 83rd minute just seconds before the final hooter.
