Zeb bags title at FGA Ladies’ Amateur Golf

ISLAMABAD: Zeb Un Nisa won the Gold gross category in the 3rd FGA Ladies’ Amateur Golf Championship that concluded at the Islamabad Course Sunday.
The gold net category title went to Ana James Gill with Sona team emerged winner in Team competition of the event.
The Silver gross title went to Tehmina Rashid followed by Shabana Waheed and Uzma Nazir.
In the Silver net category, Shehar Bano Hamdani annexed the title followed by Dr Fauzia Amber Qureshi and Attia Anjum. Brig Nasira scooped up the Bronze gross title.
She was followed by Samina Ishtiaque for runners up prize in the category while Minaa Zanib finished third.
