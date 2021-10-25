Sindh on top against Central Punjab

LAHORE: Fourteen wickets fell on the second day at the Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground in Faisalabad where Sindh in their first innings were bowled out for 183 in response to Central Punjab’s 174 first innings score.

Sindh’s Rameez Aziz coming to bat at number six top-scored with a 102-ball 54 which included six fours and one six.

Central Punjab in their second innings were struggling and were 99 for seven when stumps were drawn on the second day.

Sindh’s Danish Aziz with his left-arm spin took four for 24 to keep Central Punjab in check. Central Punjab will resume their second innings tomorrow with a 108-run lead with three wickets in hand.

Over at the Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Northern resuming their first innings on 264 for six, declared on the score of 361 for nine in the 80th over. Bilawal Bhatti coming to bat at number eight scored a 68-ball 65, hitting six fours and one six.

Umar Khan picked three wickets for 82, while Ahmed Hasan and Ali Shafiq grabbed two wickets apiece.

At stumps, Southern Punjab were 17 for one in 10 overs.

Over at the LCCA Ground in Lahore, Balochistan resuming their first innings on 182 for six in 64 overs were dismissed for 225 in 78 overs. Abdul Hanan scored 54 off 90 balls, hitting six fours, while Mohammad Shahid returned undefeated on 40 off 76 balls, laced with three fours.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshadullah and Maaz Khan picked four wickets each.

In reply half-century from opening batter Mohammad Mohsin Khan helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa post 133 for five in 29.3 overs when stumps were drawn. Mohsin struck nine fours and one six in his 79-ball 61 knock. For Balochistan, Tariq Jameel picked four wickets for 50.