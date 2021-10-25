Earthquake strikes Taiwan

Taipei: A strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, with residents reporting violent shaking in the capital Taipei but there were no immediate reports of widespread damage. Taiwan’s central weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5, the biggest on the island this year, while the US Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2. It hit northeastern Yilan county at 1:11 pm (0511 GMT) at a depth of 67 kilometres (42 miles).
Bangkok: An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight...
Bogota: Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" has been captured, officials said on Saturday, a major...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday urged governments to stop returning migrants to countries like Libya where they...
Montreal: The Canadian coast guard has evacuated 16 people from a burning container ship that is expelling toxic gas...
Rome: Early elections in Italy would be "irresponsible," former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday,...
Pristina: Two Russian diplomats left Kosovo on Sunday after Pristina alleged they had endangered national security, a...