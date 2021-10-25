Over 260 Yemeni rebels killed

Riyadh: The coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday its air strikes had killed more than 260 Huthi rebels in the past three days, but a rebel spokesman said the bombing campaign will not stop them.
The deaths are the latest among roughly 1,600 rebels the coalition claims it has killed in strikes over the past two weeks around Marib, the internationally recognised government’s last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.
The Huthis rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll. The strikes are the most recent in a nearly seven-year coalition military campaign to support Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Huthis.
"Thirty-six military vehicles were destroyed and more than 264" rebel fighters were killed in the past 72 hours, the coalition said, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency. The strikes were carried out in Al-Jawba, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometres to the northwest.
