Monday October 25, 2021
US envoy urges N Korea to stop missile tests

AFP
October 25, 2021
Seoul: The US on Sunday urged North Korea to stop "counterproductive" missile tests, but expressed hope Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington’s call for dialogue. It comes after North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, prompting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

