World Polio Day to be observed today

LAHORE World Polio Day, which offers an opportunity to renew the commitment to eliminate polio virus from its last strongholds, is being observed all over the world on Sunday (today).

The annual observance of World Polio Day on 24th October is to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, the developer of a vaccine against polio. Salk's inactivated vaccine and Albert Bruce Sabin's oral vaccine helped save millions of children. Pakistan now is at a very optimistic stage in polio eradication with only one human case of polio reported. While in Punjab no polio case has been reported for over a year now.

The environmental samples are also declining, and it seems that the eradication of crippling virus is not far.

Given the current situation Punjab, especially Lahore, has done extremely well to be able to limit the polio outbreak. Lahore is a city where people travel to and from the whole country as well as from Afghanistan and a number of different ethnic and income groups, but polio programme is ensuring to reach every child.

The overall target population for Punjab is 16.8 million children and polio programme is reaching every child during polio eradication campaigns. However, the goal of the government is to sustain zero cases and eradicate polio which requires a lot more work.

In her message the head of Polio programme in Punjab Ms. Sundas Irshad said, “the dedication of our health department and frontline workers under the leadership of Secretary Health is worth acknowledging, who has been able to prioritize polio eradication while delivering simultaneously on the emergencies of dengue and COVID”. Ms Sundas Irshad, on behalf of the polio programme reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate polio saying: “the government and polio progamme, in particular, is fully committed to make Pakistan polio-free. It is necessary that children receive the life-saving vaccine and I request all parents to allow polio teams to administer polio drops to their children” The head of the polio programme expressed the hope that with the support of people and international partners, government will achieve the target of making Pakistan safer, and healthier for our children.