MCL officers directed to obey office timings

LAHORE : After formally taking charge of his office, Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashir Javed has issued an order directing all Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) officers to ensure their presence in their offices during office timings.

Talking to media at his office in Town Hall on Saturday, he said that he has received several complaints against various officers that they were not present in their offices during duty hours. He said that now everyone has to give answer of his deeds.

In this regard, he said an order has been sent to the Chief Corporation Officer and added that action would be taken against the officers violating the order under the PEDA Act.

He directed all officers to keep their office doors open for public and listen to their complaints.

A copy of the letter was sent to other officials including Secretary Local Government, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.