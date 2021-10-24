LAHORE : An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is under way in the provincial capital currently and surveillance is being carried out at various points in the City.
Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed Saturday visited Wapda Town where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and issued warning to various residents over presence of dengue larvae.
Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Tehniyat Bukhari visited Union Council (UC) 52 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at the under-construction plazas and commercial buildings. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, the AC said and directed the anti-dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.
City Assistant Commissioner Sardar Fizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue arrangements at various auto workshops in UC-82 and ordered the staff to speed up anti-dengue spraying process.
