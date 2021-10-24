PPP’s Aslam Gill to contest NA-133 by-election

LAHORE : The PPP has decided to field veteran party leader Aslam Gill in the by-election to be held in NA-133.

The decision has been made on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, said Raja Pervez Ashraf while talking to the media on Saturday. Aslam Gill, PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Hasan Murtaza and Shehzad Saeed Cheema and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PMLN leader Pervaiz Malik who died a couple of weeks ago. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said this by-election was going to be held against the rising inflation, unemployment and lawlessness in the country due to the faulty policies of the PTI government.

He said despite tall claims of ridding the people of inflation, unemployment and lawlessness, the PTI government actually multiplied the problems. He said all over the country, the people were on the streets protesting against the government policies. He appealed to the people of Lahore to vote for the PPP candidate by keeping in mind the services of PPP governments in the past. He claimed that people’s problems had always been solved during the PPP era. He expressed hope that Aslam Gill would emerge as winning candidate in the by-election expected to be held on December 5.