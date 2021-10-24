Govt flayed over rapid spread of dengue virus

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has expressed serious concern over the rapid spread of dengue virus in Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that three people have died due to dengue in Lahore. “Thousands of dengue cases are being reported in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” she said adding the incompetent government has not taken counter measures timely.

Azma said that the federal and Punjab government was not taking any significant steps to eradicate dengue. “Those who die from corona, dengue or from bullets today do not care about change,” she maintained.

The incompetent rulers will come to their senses only after the water has gone through their heads, she said and claimed that the main reason for the increase in dengue cases was the lack of interest of the government.

She said government was claiming that dengue was under control but the media was saying that dengue was getting out of control. She said there were fewer beds for new dengue patients in major hospitals in Lahore.