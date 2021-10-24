FJMU holds Diabetes Nurses Education Workshop

LAHORE : Instead of relying solely on physicians, to live a healthy life, diabetic patients need to change their normal lifestyle and eating habits so that the medical guidance and treatment provided by doctors can be effective in practice and the patient can get rid of the annoying disease like diabetes with the least amount of medicine.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan while addressing the participants of Diabetes Nurses Education Workshop under the supervision of Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan of Medical Unit One at Ganga Ram Hospital in which nurses in a large number from Ganga Ram, LGH, Mayo and Services Hospital participated.

In the workshop, Diabetes Specialists Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Qamar Sajjad, Dr Noshin, Dr Saira and Dr Zia-ul-Haq discussed the symptoms, complications of diabetic disease and insulin injection method for patients. They gave detailed lectures on care and diet for diabetes patients and highlighted important features in this regard.

Speakers said that diabetes disease can be controlled by avoiding fast food and beverages and regular walks. However, there is a need to create more awareness among the citizens in this regard. Prof. Imran Hassan and Dr. Qamar said that with the advancement of modern medical science, it has become quite clear that nurses play a pivotal role not only in the treatment of patients but also in their healing and in improving the routine of wards. The importance of nurses in running hospitals is commendable and invaluable which cannot be overlooked, they added.

Medical experts said that the importance of doctors in looking after the treatment of patients and running the hospitals cannot be denied but going two steps further, nurses are present in the field as well to serve the suffering humanity without caring about day and night and perform their duties without considering the weather or any obstacle. Prof. They added that the implementation of medicines prescribed by doctors to patients and their counseling is one of the primary responsibilities of nurses. They said that nurses also need to keep their medical knowledge updated for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of diabetic patients.

VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Amir Zaman Khan while distributing certificates among the participants and said that in Ganga Ram Hospital the appointment of Sugar Specialist Prof. Dr. Imran Hassan Khan is a very welcome step while all the medical and diagnostic facilities are being provided free of cost to the diabetic patients in the hospital and the records of all the patients have also been computerized. He urged them to play their full role in the prevention of diseases apart from caring for the patients for which they should also consider other issues besides the medicines of the patients so that they can keep the patient on the right track.