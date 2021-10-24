Distinction

Rawalpindi : Bisma Azhar, student of New Siddique Public School, Rawalpindi, has secured a prominent position in the school and Rawalpindi Board by scoring 1092 marks in Bio Group in 1100 in Rawalpindi Education Board matriculation examination, says a press release.
Bisma Azhar attributes her success to the hard work of her teachers, the dedication of her parents and the special grace of God Almighty. Bisma has a passion to serve the suffering humanity by becoming a doctor in the future.
