Funeral prayer of policeman offered

Islamabad: The funeral prayer of office superintendent of Islamabad police Rana Muhammad Safdar was offered at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and other

senior officers and officials offered the funeral prayer.

Rana Safdar was inducted into Islamabad Police as LDC and was serving as office superintendent in DIG operations office.

On October 22 he went to the market where he met cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital but he could not survive and breathed his last. IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way.