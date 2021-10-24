The pain of unrequited love

Beena Goindi has two poetry books to her credit titled Soochti Aainkhen and Jo Tum Ne Dekha. She shares her heart-wrenching emotions in ghazals and nazms, written in the memory of her loved one that got away. The love bug bites everybody; Love hits us all at some point in our lives, stimulating both young and old. Love creates a plethora of emotions that we are unable to control: joy, fear, happiness, vulnerability, insecurity, fulfillment, and sadness too.

She speaks for all of us through the poetry of raw emotions, and with such transparency that we can see the words we ourselves might have wished to express, perhaps too afraid to deliver to that special someone. Each verse touches the essence of the reader’s soul and causes her/him to reflect back on those lost-love moments.

I was able to embrace and feel the deep emotions of each verse, to touch and agree with Beena Goindi as she expressed herself in many forms. The emotions are so impactful that leave the readers aware of the pain, tears, and loss that she must have experienced throughout her life, but was able to overcome.

Nothing speaks louder than poetry in its purest form. The reader gets a chance to experience the beautiful aura of love despite its pain: the glimmer of hope in the words meant for that special someone. We are not alone even in the moments when we look around and only darkness is staring back at us. Time does heal and as we mature in life we learn to appreciate fleeting moments and understand that sometimes things do happen for no reason.

Beena Goindi’s love poems do not take time to divulge the veiled meaning. Her love looks spurned not returned. As you read you will learn how she truly feels about the one, she loves. It is easy to see love through the lines of each poem. The desire to become one instead of two is more than once in her poetry. Each poem seeks unification with the one loved.

The poet expresses her emotions for all to see. Her desire becomes plain as one reads each poem. Her poetry is an easy read. I feel there is the pain of unrequited love coming through. Her style is simple and rhyming. While women often hide their emotions, Beena Goindi has exposed her deepest emotions for the world to see. She shares her desires and thoughts. She is open and feels the freedom to express her love.

People who have loved can understand Beena Goindi’s sentiment. Some finally realize their love come true and some live pining for the unreachable. Her poetry is of romance, full of nuances, deep meanings, and bold expressions of fondness. It is clearly apparent this woman is in love.