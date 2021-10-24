Five lawbreakers held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five lawbreakers and recovered drugs, weapons, and other valuables from their possession here on Saturday, the police spokesman said.
Jatli Police held Taj Ali and recovered 1.2 kg charas from his possession.
Similarly, Sadiqabad police arrested Qaiser Zaman and recovered 420 grams of charas from his custody.
Saddar Biruni police nabbed Samiullah and recovered 340 grams of charas from his possession.
Rawat police arrested Anees and recovered a repeater of 12 bore from his possession.
Rata Amral police held Dilbar Khan and recovered a knife from him.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them.
City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the anti-social elements.
-- the decision to convert Mohatta Palace into a medical and dental college. People say a country should try to...
Rawalpindi : As many as 2,032 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city since the...
Arshad Mahmood Nashad’s collection titled ‘Rang’ is no doubt one of the most important poetry releases. There is...
Islamabad : Every October, UN-Habitat, and partners organise and engage in activities, events, and discussions on...
Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson has launched a countrywide awareness drive to educate the masses about cyber-crimes...
Islamabad : Career Development Office of Islamabad Medical and Dental College arranged another very useful workshop...