Haleem Adil, Firdous Naqvi call PPP leadership vultures scavenging on Sindh’s resources

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday rebuked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for using ‘foul language’ against the PTI leadership during a protest on Friday, and stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s leadership was acting like vultures scavenging on the resources of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, the leader of the opposition, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that the entire nation was capable to transform Pakistan into the state of Madina by following the way of life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Earlier people were of the opinion that only mosques can spread this message but now we believe that it is the responsibility of the entire Pakistani nation to inform the youth and students about Seerat-e-Nabvi and values of Islam,” he said.

He added that on the PM’s desire, a magnificent assembly of scholars, custodians of revered shrines and lovers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was held at the Governor House. Over 1,500 participants attended the ceremony, Sheikh remarked.

“The participation of scholars representing different schools of thought and theological orders was an appreciable and unprecedented demonstration of unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Sheikh noted that the apex committee had decided that no highway would be blocked and later a case in the regard was also registered against the leader of the opposition but the PPP was doing the same without facing any repercussion.

“In the previous week, the PPP leaders blocked the National Highway in Hyderabad for more than five hours causing nuisance and hardship for thousands of citizens while the same act was repeated on Friday at Dawood Chowrangi in Karachi,” he said.

The PTI leader remarked that the CM was not capable of heading the apex committee as he had failed to implement its decisions.

Reacting to the CM’s criticism of the federal government while he addressed a protest against inflation in Landhi on Friday, Sheikh said the CM, his party head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and their cronies were like vultures feeding on the resources of Sindh for 13 years.

“People in Sindh do not have access to clean drinking water and better health facilities while they are being deprived of education, roads and other basic facilities,” he said. He alleged that revenue records were set ablaze in Sindh to pave the way for land grabbing.

The opposition leader also lambasted the Sindh government over law and order issues. People of the province were left at the mercy of outlaws, he said, adding that a poor labourer was shot dead on Saturday in Karachi by muggers in broad daylight by muggers.

Sheikh said the CM’s rhetoric against the PM was condemnable as Shah was using intolerable language against the great leader striving for the development of Pakistan.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI central leader and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, took exception to the CM’s harsh remarks. Calling Imran a national hero, he said such abusive language must not be used for the PM.

“The PTI has a billion tree tsunami, remarkable economic growth, fundamental revenue reforms and unprecedented development on its credit,” Naqvi said and asked what the PPP’s performance had been in Sindh during its 13-year regime.

He said that the 50-year-old slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ was awaiting its realisation while the PTI government was taking measures to provide shelter to people.