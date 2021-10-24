Govt urged to take steps to control price hike

HARIPUR: The members of Awami Forum, Haripur, have demanded the government to take steps for controlling the price-hike that has made the life of the common man miserable.

The Awami Forum, a body of civil society activists from different backgrounds, met here on Saturday with its president Maqbool Husain advocate in the chair.

The chairmen and general secretaries of different sub -committees of the Awami Forum and members of supreme council were in attendance on this occasion.

The participants discussed the problems faced by people and noted with concern the recent price inflation of daily use kitchen items, and added that the unprecedented depreciation of Pakistani rupee against dollar has indicated the poor economic condition of the national economy.

They said that the life of the common man has become miserable and an inexperienced government was unable to provide any relief to the people. The speakers demanded the government to announce subsidies on food items, fuel and utility bills.

The participants also demanded second shifts in the government girls colleges as the recent high merit has deprived several of the girls aspiring to seek admission in BS programs.

The participants also approved the names of the executive council of the Awami Forum on this occasion. Advocate Maqbool Hussain, Aurangzeb Mughal, Abdul Saboor Qureshi, Sheikh Fiaz, Advocate Tahir Tareen, Dr Zakim Wazir, Dr Shaista Jadoon were prominent among those who spoke to the participants.