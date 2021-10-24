Matildas shrug off abuse scrutiny to beat Brazil 3-1

SYDNEY: Clare Polkinghorne, Mary Fowler and Emily Van Egmond all scored as the Matildas overpowered Brazil 3-1 Saturday, shrugging off a difficult few weeks marred by allegations of harassment and abuse in Australian football.

In their first home match for 19 months, they went to the break in Sydney with a 1-0 lead after veteran Polkinghorne side-footed home from close range, set up by a Sam Kerr assist.

Fowler doubled their lead on 66 minutes with a pinpoint header before Brazil struck back almost immediately through substitute Adriana.