Fans back Pak batters to fire against India

ISLAMABAD: Fans are hoping for a run galore from the Pakistan batting lineup during the match against India Sunday with the majority of these expecting Fakhar Zaman to repeat the performance he had shown in the Champions Trophy final in 2017 in England.

Talking to ‘The News’, cricket followers from all walks of life hoped that the Pakistan batting lineup was powerful enough to upstage India.

“Look, as Babar Azam claimed that team has got a powerful batting lineup, we expect and hope Pakistan batsmen to attack India’s bowling and get over 200 runs while batting first. I expect that Fakhar would play the same innings that he played against India in Champions Trophy final in 2017. He is in form and can do that,” a local club cricketer Tehseen Arshad said.

A shopkeeper Nawaz Khan has spoken high of Mohammad Rizwan, saying that together with Babar Azam, he would give a solid foundation to the team’s total.

“They are the best opening pair in the world and as such capable of giving a solid foundation to team’s total. The two are in-form and have the experience to make the difference.”

Hamid Saleem, a cooperate sector employee was expecting top-class innings from both veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

“Since both possibly would be playing their last mega event, they should come to the party and make the difference. They have years and years of experience and exposure behind them. They should take over the role which Javed Miandad performed during the 1992 World Cup.”

Even some of the fans had a firm belief in Shaheen Shah’s ability to run through the Indian batting lineup. “Shaheen is bowling at his best and as such is capable of delivering a knockout punch. A couple of wickets upfront would put India under pressure. Like Mohammad Aamir did during the Champions Trophy final in 2017. Shaheen has all the potential to play a match-winning role,” Ahmad Hussain said.

Others believe that every player would have to play his role to beat India in the T20 World Cup match Sunday.

“All players will have to contribute to the team’s win. The Indian team is in form. All the XI players will have to contribute to the team’s success. Every Pakistan cricketer will have to realise that one performance would not be enough. All required to chip in to tame India and that is very much possible,” Nasir Naqvi, a sports journalist said.