Kohli says India not to take anything for granted

ISLAMABAD: Indian captain Virat Kohli praised Pakistan players on Saturday and said that there are more than a few capable of winning matches against any side.

In a virtual media talk ahead of the all-important World Cup T20 opening match against Pakistan, Kohli said irrespective of the unblemished record against Pakistan in the mega event, nothing was there for granted.

“Pakistan team has some of the most talented and capable players having all the potential to win matches on the given day. So there is no wisdom to take them lightly. They are fierce competitors. We have to play our best cricket to beat them.”

Pakistan and India so far have played five T20 World Cup matches with India winning all including the one they won following a tie at Kings Mead Durban during the inaugural World Cup T20 in 2007.

Kohli was not ready to go on the record books.

“I don’t believe in records. Every day is a new day where you have to play the best cricket to beat any good side and Pakistan is one of these.”

When asked about Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s claims of having a strong batting line-up, he said there was no denying the reality.

“They have some talented players in their lineup.”

The Indian captain also boosted his team saying that Indian players were more than capable of beating any side.

“Every player is ready for the occasion. We have some of the best players in business and as such are good enough to beat any side. We are having a strong balanced side, with all sides firm and ready and covered.”

He hoped that the Dubai pitch would be good enough for batting.

“Unlike Sharjah wicket; the tracks here in Dubai and even in Abu Dhabi would be a good one for batting. In fact, these tracks would be supporting. Sharjah offers a different pitch where batting is not that easy.”