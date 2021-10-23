Trials for Junior World Cup on Oct 29, 30

KARACHI: PHF will hold two-day trials for the selection of Pakistan junior hockey team on October 29-30 in Karachi at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.

The probable players are participating in the training camp in Karachi these days.

The national selection committee led by Olympian Manzoor Junior will select the 18-member team for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 to be held in India.

The selection committee will consider the players' form, fitness, skills, and stamina.

Sources said that the selection committee would take the input of the head coach of Pakistan juniors Olympian Dansih Kaleem before selecting the team.

The PHF has also planned a series of practice matches between Pakistan seniors and juniors ahead of the World Cup. The schedule of these matches will be announced later.

The seniors' camp for Asian Hockey Championship, to be held in Bangladesh from December 14-22, is under way in Lahore.

It may be noted here that Pakistan will be participating in the Junior World Cup after a gap of eight years as the Green-shirts missed the 2016 edition.

Pakistan will play their first match against Germany on November 24, against Egypt on November 27 and Argentina on November 28.

The opening match of the Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 will be played between Belgium and South Africa on November 24 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The final will be played on December 5.

Belgium, South Africa, Malaysia, and Chile have been placed in pool A.

India, France, Canada, and Poland are in pool B.

The Netherlands, Korea, Spain, and the United States are in pool C.

Germany, Argentina, Pakistan, and Egypt are in pool D.