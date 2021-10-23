LAHORE: In a move to meet vaccination targets, the government of Punjab has announced it will kick off its door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from October 25.

The campaign initiated by the Punjab government will last till November 12, as per a notification issued by the provincial government, adding that it will vaccinate people at their homes across its nine divisions and 36 districts.

The aim of the drive, as per the government’s notification, is to ensure 100 percent of targeted people are vaccinated. A focal person has also been appointed to ensure the campaign achieves its targets.

The Punjab government has decided to vaccinate those who have not yet received the jab at their homes after reports indicated that a lot of people have not received the jab. DCO Lahore Dr Faisal Malik told Geo News he has been instructed to ensure people who have not yet received the jab are vaccinated. He said legal action will be taken against those who refuse to get themselves vaccinated.