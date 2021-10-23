Alec Baldwin voices ‘shock’ over shooting of Halyna Hutchins

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said his "heart is broken" on Friday after he fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun in a shocking tragedy on the set of a Western he was filming in New Mexico.

The US actor said he was fully cooperating with a police investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred." "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted.

He added: "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna." The rest of the cast and crew of "Rust" -- where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th century film about an accidental killing -- were "devastated" by the incident, they said in a statement to US media, and production has been suspended.

Hutchins and director Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement. Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and was receiving treatment.

Souza was later released from hospital, "Rust" actress Frances Fisher tweeted, citing a text from him. "Mr. Baldwin was interviewed by detectives," Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP.

"He provided statements and answered their questions. He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made."