Rain in California won’t be enough to ease severe drought

SACRAMENTO, California: Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California on Friday, heading into a weekend expected bring increasingly stormy weather to the drought-stricken state while also raising concerns about flash flooding in vast areas scorched by wildfires.
A flood warning was posted in part of Siskiyou County bordering Oregon, where “law local law enforcement reported debris flow and flooding on roadway from excessive runoff,” according to the National Weather Service’s office in Medford, Oregon.
Californians rejoiced this week when big drops of water started falling from the sky for the first time in any measurable way since the spring, an annual soaking that heralds the start of the rainy season following some of the hottest and driest months on record.
