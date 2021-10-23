Protests mark year since Poland anti-abortion ruling

WARSAW: Demonstrations were held across Poland on Friday on the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Warsaw, blocking traffic at one of the capital’s busiest roundabouts before marching to the Constitutional Court building. Smaller rallies were held in cities across the country.

"We defend our right to abortion, our fundamental right to decide for ourselves and our future," the organisers, a women’s rights group called Strajk Kobiet (Women’s Strike), said on Facebook. Poland’s Constitutional Court last year sided with the Catholic country’s populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional.

This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. The Abortions Without Borders NGO said it had helped 34,000 Polish women have abortions since the ruling.

A coalition of 14 rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch earlier this week said that as a result of the ruling "women, girls, and all pregnant people have faced extreme barriers to accessing legal abortions".