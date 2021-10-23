Protests mark year since Poland anti-abortion ruling

WARSAW: Demonstrations were held across Poland on Friday on the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Warsaw, blocking traffic at one of the capital’s busiest roundabouts before marching to the Constitutional Court building. Smaller rallies were held in cities across the country.
"We defend our right to abortion, our fundamental right to decide for ourselves and our future," the organisers, a women’s rights group called Strajk Kobiet (Women’s Strike), said on Facebook. Poland’s Constitutional Court last year sided with the Catholic country’s populist right-wing government to rule that terminations over foetal defects were unconstitutional.
This resulted in a further tightening of already heavy restrictions on abortions and thousands of women have sought help abroad. The Abortions Without Borders NGO said it had helped 34,000 Polish women have abortions since the ruling.
A coalition of 14 rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch earlier this week said that as a result of the ruling "women, girls, and all pregnant people have faced extreme barriers to accessing legal abortions".
JOHANNESBURG: A policewoman worked with a hitman to murder her boyfriend and five relatives in an blood-curdling...
BALUKHALI, Bangladesh: Gunmen killed seven people and wounded at least 20 on Friday in a Rohingya refugee camp in...
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it had detained a journalist after comments they made off the air ahead...
LONDON: Questions mounted on Friday about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a...
TEHRAN: The Iranian capital Tehran has held Friday prayer service for the first time in 20 months, after it was halted...
BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels would not pay to build barriers on the bloc’s...