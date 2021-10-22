Senate body calls for providing jobs to sportsmen

ISLAMABAD: The newly-formed Senate’s Sub-Committee has urged the government to incentivise the sportsmen by taking the initiatives including provision of jobs to them to secure their future as it was crucial for the development of sports in the country. The sub-committee that met here with Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui as its convener stressed the concerned authorities to help sportsmen to get their due status.

“The government must incentivise sports in the country. Employing the sportspersons would secure their future that is crucial for the development of sports in Pakistan.” “A sports revolution is the need of the hour,” stated Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The other two members of the sub-Committee are Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and Senator Gurdeep Singh. “Sports are the most neglected sector of the society with the government failing to contribute so far. The committee will work beyond party lines ensuring that Pakistani sports reaches new heights and its previous glories are restored.”