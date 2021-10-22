Malik terms Indian minister’s statement irresponsible

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A Rehman Malik has said Pakistan has slammed Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for his highly irresponsible and childish statement in which he has threatened Pakistan with surgical strikes.

“If this time India repeats its mistake of surgical strikes, Pakistan is not going to serve their pilot with tea but a bullet in the air to teach an unprecedented lesson to India that neither Amit Shah nor anyone other ever can dare threaten Pakistan,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Rehman Malik said from the statement of Amit Shah, it is now clear that India is supporting and financing TTP and Daesh and the recent terror attacks by TTP and Daesh on the Pak-Afghan borders are financed and promoted by India.

“The recent killing of nine Chinese engineers in terror attack near Dasu Hydropower plant is a clear proof of Daesh-TTP nexus against Pakistan and China,” he added. He warned that if India does not stop its aggression, then it must get ready for retaliation that can be more severe since the Pakistan Armed Forces, especially the Pakistan Army, under the command of General Qamar Javed Bajwa are fully capable of countering and stopping the Indian aggression.

Malik said Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for more than three decades at the cost of heavy burden on the economy and has suffered the loss of more than 80,000 troops and civilians in the Afghan war.

He said today the world is blaming Pakistan for supporting the Afghan Taliban whereas Pakistan never supported the Taliban but hosted Afghan refugees and supplied food, medicines, and other commodities to Afghanistan. He said keeping in view the neighbourhood relationship, support and countless sacrifices, Pakistan expects that the Afghan government will announce its clear policy towards Pakistan and anti-Pakistan terrorist groups TTP, Daesh, and others.

Answering a question, he said the statement of the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan that Pakistani Rupee depreciation is benefitting the families of nine million overseas Pakistanis is childish and hurtful.

He said overseas Pakistanis are not happy and the statement have hurt theirfeelings. He demanded the governor SBP to withdraw this highly irresponsible statement. He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to have mercy on the poor people as continuous inflation and increase in petrol prices have broken their backbone. Malik said the PPP has always spoken out against inflation and for the rights of the poor and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always raised the voice for the poor.